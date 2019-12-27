Clear

Indiana ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell

A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that’s melting its artificial snowpack.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PAOLI, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that’s melting its artificial snowpack.

Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.”

The resort is located roughly 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees (20.6 Celsius) on Wednesday amid the region’s early winter warm spell, WDRB-TV reported.

Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall. But the temperature must be at 30 degrees (minus 1.1 Celsius) or lower for the process to work.

Paoli Peaks typically offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing each year from mid-December to mid-March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow

Image

Extreme weather across the country causing headaches for holiday travelers

Image

Keeping holiday leftovers safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Cloudy start, sun returns. High: 45

Image

Linton-Shakamak

Image

Casey-Westfield/Cloverdale

Image

THS-RP

Image

SV-Robinson

Image

THN-Edgweood

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans