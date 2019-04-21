SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall.
The bones include most of a tusk, parts of a skull and a jawbone with teeth. They were recently dug up on a farm in Seymour, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.
Joe Schepman owns the farm with his family. He tells The Seymour Tribune that “it’s amazing to think about something this large roaming around this area.”
Ron Richards is senior research curator of paleobiology at the Indiana State Museum. He says the mastodon would have stood between 9 (2.7 meters) and 9½ feet (2.8 meters) tall.
Richards says the fossil’s age will be determined using radiocarbon dating.
___
Information from: The (Seymour) Tribune, http://www.tribtown.com
Related Content
- Indiana sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones
- Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs
- Crews unearth human skull at Terre Haute construction site
- Sullivan residents avoid sewer rate hike
- Humane society dealing with sewer issues
- Bottles of Wish Bone salad dressing recalled
- Indiana State University projects attract 1,200 jobs
- Indiana State University receives $64 million project
- $70 million sewer bond proposal withdrawn, other measures approved
- Monroe City plans renovations to water and sewer system