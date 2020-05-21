Indiana set to move to stage three of reopening...with some things left off the original list

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana is set to enter stage three of Governor Eric Holcomb's 'Back on Track Indiana' plan on Friday.

Holcomb signed the executive order on Thursday, with a few changes from the original plan.

Originally, playgrounds, bowling alleys, and movie theaters were on the list to reopen - with limited guidelines and lower capacity.

Thursday's executive order says those places now must remain closed.

Movie theaters are now expected to reopen in stage four - which is expected to happen on June 14. No date was announced for playgrounds.

