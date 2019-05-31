Indiana set to host Free Fishing Weekend

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may enjoy fishing...but it is always a little more fun when it's free.
This weekend, you can reel in the family and take to the waters...with no strings attached.
Free Fishing Weekend allows Hoosier residents to fish without a license or salmon-trout stamp.
Several parks will host families throughout the weekend.
They include Cecil M. Harden Lake in Rockville and Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute.
Those two sites will be free on Saturday only.
