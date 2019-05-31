Clear

Indiana set to host Free Fishing Weekend

You may enjoy fishing...but it is always a little more fun when it's free.

Posted: May 31, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

This weekend, you can reel in the family and take to the waters...with no strings attached.

This weekend, you can reel in the family and take to the waters...with no strings attached.

Free Fishing Weekend allows Hoosier residents to fish without a license or salmon-trout stamp.

Several parks will host families throughout the weekend.

Several parks will host families throughout the weekend.

They include Cecil M. Harden Lake in Rockville and Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute.

Those two sites will be free on Saturday only.

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers