Indiana sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana is continuing its record-setting increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new infections, with the state once again surpassing 4,000 new cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported Tuesday 63 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths, raising Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 4,731, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Indiana's 4,879 new COVID-19 infections reported Tuesday by the state agency are the state's second-highest daily count of new cases and mark the sixth straight day Indiana has reported more than 4,000 cases.

Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases also rose to 4,490, its highest level of the pandemic.