Indiana sees progress with opioid abuse epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana drug abuse commission has found that the state is seeing progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic, but there is still much that needs improvement.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse's report card found that the state saw a 10 percent drop in opioid painkillers prescribed in Indiana during the first eight months of 2018 and a drop in emergency room visits for drug overdoses.

Jim McClelland is Indiana's executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement. He says he believes the state is on the right track.

McClelland says the state plans to open nine more treatment facilities this year. There has also been a growth in groups formed to address the opioid issue, as well as an increase in research.

