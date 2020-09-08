Clear

Indiana schools set to receive big money to boost safety

The 'Indiana Secured Board' has approved more than $19 million in matching state funds.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana schools will receive a major safety boost.

The 'Indiana Secured Board' has approved more than $19 million in matching state funds.

The money will fund projects that 418 schools identified in their applications.

The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past two years.

The money will be used to help fund school resource officers, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, firearm training for staff members, and more.

Below is a list of what local schools will receive. See the full list here. 

  • Clay Community Schools Clay $50,001.00
  • Barr-Reeve Community Schools Inc Daviess $13,960.00
  • North Daviess Com Schools Daviess $26,000.00
  • Washington Catholic Mid/High Sch Daviess $13,850.00
  • Washington Community Schools Daviess $25,000.00
  • Bloomfield School District Greene $20,000.00
  • Eastern Greene Schools Greene $23,760.00
  • Linton-Stockton School Corporation Greene $50,000.00
  • M S D Shakamak Schools Greene $15,000.00
  • White River Valley School District Greene $35,000.00
  • Flaget Elementary School Knox $85,500.00
  • North Knox School Corp Knox $50,000.00
  • South Knox School Corp Knox $36,000.00
  • Vincennes Community School Corp Knox $50,000.00
  • North Central Parke Comm Schl Corp Parke $36,000.00
  • Southwest School Corporation Sullivan $95,300.00
  • North Vermillion Com Sch Corp Vermillion $30,000.00
  • South Vermillion Com Sch Corp Vermillion $50,010.47
  • Holy Cross School Vigo $20,000.00
  • Saint Patrick School Vigo $23,310.00
  • Vigo County School Corp Vigo $97,767.60

