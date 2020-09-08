Indiana schools set to receive big money to boost safety

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana schools will receive a major safety boost.

The 'Indiana Secured Board' has approved more than $19 million in matching state funds.

The money will fund projects that 418 schools identified in their applications.

The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past two years.

The money will be used to help fund school resource officers, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, firearm training for staff members, and more.

Below is a list of what local schools will receive. See the full list here.