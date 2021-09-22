Indiana school sued over treatment of LGBT student group

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana school district was sued Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union after a group that supports LGBT students said it has been barred from promoting its meetings.

The free speech rights of the Gay-Straight Alliance at Pendleton Heights High School are being violated along with other laws, the lawsuit alleged.

“The differential treatment aimed at Pendleton Heights Gay-Straight Alliance by administrators is unwarranted and these students must be treated in the same manner that all other student groups are treated,” said Kit Malone, advocacy strategist at ACLU of Indiana.

A message seeking comment was left with the superintendent of the South Madison Community School Corp.

The principal at Pendleton Heights High has barred the group from advertising on school bulletin boards or anywhere else on school property, according to the lawsuit.

The group is “severely hindered in its beneficial function to be a place of shelter, support and education, not just for gay, lesbian, transgender and non-binary students, but for all Pendleton Heights High School students,” the lawsuit states.