Clear

Indiana sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

The remains of an Indianapolis sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The remains of an Indianapolis sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that it had identified the remains of 29-year-old Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Edward J. Shelden of Indianapolis.

Shelden was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to quickly capsize. Shelden was among 429 crewmen aboard the ship who died.

The agency says Shelden’s remains were disinterred in 2015 and identified last July through mitochondrial DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

It’s unclear when and where the remains will be reinterred.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road