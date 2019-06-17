Indiana residents will soon have a new drivers license, ID card design

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Indiana, your driver's license will get a new look the next time you go to the BMV.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles made the announcement on Monday.
They say the new licenses and IDs will have more security features and an easier to read design.
The cards will have tactile lettering, a black and white laser engraved personal image, and Indiana focused imagery.
The design will be available in BMV branches by mid-July.
Officials say if you have the old design, you do not need to rush to the BMV and get a new one. Your license or ID will be valid until it is time to renew your license.
