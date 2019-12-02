Clear

Indiana residents speak out on proposed BMV gender rule

Indiana residents spoke out at a hearing about a proposed rule regarding a policy that allows residents who do not identify as male or female to choose a nonbinary option on driver’s licenses.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents spoke out at a hearing about a proposed rule regarding a policy that allows residents who do not identify as male or female to choose a nonbinary option on driver’s licenses.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ new rule would require nonbinary applicants to go through the Indiana State Department of Health to change gender on licenses and identification cards, but State Attorney General Curtis Hill stalled the measure in September because the public wasn’t sufficiently notified.

The BMV began offering residents the option to describe their identity as non-binary, but the policy had been put on hold in October.

Heidi Pezdek of Rushville urged the agency at Monday’s rule-making hearing to not fall into what she called a “new social agenda.”

But Attorney Megan Stuart, who opposes the rule for a different reason, said going through the health department is an unnecessary step.

The new process requires residents to download a health department form and have their physician sign it. Then, they must send in that form to the department along with copies of their photo ID. The agency will then mail back a confirmation of receipt of a physician’s statement on gender change. That form must then be turned in to the BMV.

Stuart said the rule unfairly targets transgender people. She noted how height, weight, eye and hair color are all self-reported on the state-issued IDs.

“If I have grown, gained weight or gone completely gray I can simply walk into the BMV and update my ID,” she said. “I don’t need to go to my doctor and get a letter confirming my height or weight.”

Peter Lacy, BMV Commissioner, declined to comment, the Journal Gazette reported.

John Aukerman, of Anderson, said the BMV is compromising the integrity of licenses, and law enforcement needs to know the sex of a person so that proper procedures are followed.

If the BMV adopts the final rule with no changes, the attorney general and governor would review it in December.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold and breezy to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organization selling Christmas trees, money going to helping kids

Image

Local correctional officer arrested

Image

Porch pirates back for the holidays: How to avoid theft and keep your packages safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 36°

Image

Deming Park Christmas

Image

Illinois man arrested after chase in stolen truck

Image

Cyber Monday Scammers

Image

Southwestern Indiana Conference Basketball kicks off

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans