Indiana reports its first case of MIS-C, a virus linked to COVID-19 that impacts children

Indiana is reporting the state's first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C in a child.
It is associated with COVID-19.
State health officials say it's a serious condition and is similar to Kawasaki Disease.
Here's how the CDC defines the illness: Patients under the age of 21 that have a fever, have evidence of inflammation, and have a severe illness requiring hospitalization.
These cases have no plausible diagnosis. The patients also have positive COVID-19 tests, antibodies, or have had positive exposure.
You should monitor long-lasting fevers in your children.
