Indiana reports 79 more deaths presumed from coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has had at least 79 people who died with coronavirus infection symptoms but were not tested for the illness, the state health commissioner said Friday.

Those presumed COVID-19 related deaths are in addition to the state’s total of 741 deaths involving confirmed coronavirus infections, Dr. Kristina Box said.

The presumptive deaths involved determinations by doctors of the person’s infection by use of chest X-rays, scans, information about their symptoms and how their condition deteriorated, Box said.

Details about when the deaths occurred weren’t immediately released. Box said the presumptive deaths wouldn’t be included in the confirmed death toll.

“These deaths give us a better sense of the impact of COVID-19,” Box said.