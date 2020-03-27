Clear

Indiana reports 7 more deaths from coronavirus, toll at 24

Indiana’s coronavirus cases surged by more than 300 to nearly 1,000 statewide Friday, as seven more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 24 amid the pandemic, state health officials said.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus cases surged by more than 300 to nearly 1,000 statewide Friday, as seven more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 24 amid the pandemic, state health officials said.

Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 338 to 981 across the state, following corrections to the previous day’s total, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Nearly 7,000 people statewide have been tested for the coronavirus, department officials said Friday, citing test results reported to the state agency. Friday’s update on the pandemic came one day after the Indianapolis 500 joined a long list of sporting events postponed by the coronavirus. The race will take place Aug. 23, not May 24.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, accounted for 192 of the state’s 338 new cases, the state health department said in Friday’s update.

State officials insisted Thursday that residents abide by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order to rein in the coronavirus spread and not take advantage of its travel and work exemptions. Holcomb’s order took effect Wednesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

