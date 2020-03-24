Clear

Indiana reports 5 more coronavirus deaths for 12 total

Five more deaths were reported on Tuesday in Indiana from the coronavirus-related illness, giving the state a total of 12 as a statewide stay-at-home order is about to take effect.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five more deaths were reported on Tuesday in Indiana from the coronavirus-related illness, giving the state a total of 12 as a statewide stay-at-home order is about to take effect.

Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 107 to reach a total of 365 across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Central Indiana has the most confirmed illnesses, with 161 in Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday ordered Indiana residents to remain at home for two weeks starting Wednesday, except for workers in essential industries or for necessary trips for food and medicine, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Holcomb’s order continues through April 6, but he said it could be extended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order mirrors similar ones in adjacent Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The Indiana order directs residents to stay at home unless their job is an essential function, such as a health care provider, grocery store clerk, police, fire and other first responders, or those working in garbage collection, public transit, and key state services.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group see an increase in people picking up food for their children

Image

Local teacher stays connected with students through Facebook live videos

Image

Positive effects of COVID-19, why police say it's lowering crime rates

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers late. High: 54

Image

Brian Smith

Image

Seniors talk about state tourney being canelled

Image

Local hair salon donates 100 boxes of gloves for medical workers ahead of forced closure

Image

Overnight: Cloudy & cold. Chilly breeze. Low: 35°

Image

'Science at Home' program connects families, keeps employees busy at Children's Museum

Image

Nursing Home Restriction’s Impact on Families

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears