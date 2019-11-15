Indiana reports 4th lung injury death linked to vaping

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are reporting a fourth state resident has died of severe lung injuries linked to vaping.
The Indiana State Department of Health in a report released Thursday said the state has had 55 confirmed cases of such injuries and another 57 probable cases. It says more than 50 of the combined cases have been in the 18-29 age group and more than 20 in the 30-39 age group.
Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.
The health department said it’s gathering data on cases and collaborating local and federal health officials and health care providers to determine potential causes of the injuries.
