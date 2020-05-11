Indiana reports 32 more coronavirus deaths, total now 1,540

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Another 32 Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, raising the state’s death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 to 1,540, state health officials said Monday.

More than half of Indiana’s new confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred on Saturday and Sunday, boosting the state’s confirmed pandemic deaths to 1,411, according to statistics released by the Indiana State Department of Health. The state agency’s statistics show that another 129 Hoosiers have died from probable infections of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Indiana’s weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes, released each Monday, shows that deaths in those homes increased from 420 to 584 in a week. That number is now 38% of Indiana’s toll from both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.

An additional 511 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 24,627. Results from 146,688 tests for the virus have been reported to the state agency — an increase from the 140,029 reported as of Sunday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 178. The county, which is home to Indianapolis, now accounts for 423 of Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The state health department has opened 20 sites around Indiana for conronavirus testing of people with symptoms of the respiratory illness, those in close contact with someone infected and people with high-risk health conditions. Thirty more testing sites are scheduled to open this week.

Test registration can be done online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.