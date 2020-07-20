Clear

Indiana reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 658 new cases

Three more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 while another 658 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Monday.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 while another 658 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Monday.

The state’s 658 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the illness to 57,206, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Monday’s figure is the lowest number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in a week, although because of lags over the weekends, it is not uncommon to see lower numbers on Monday and Tuesday and then have counts rise over the week, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Indiana’s three newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19 raise the state’s confirmed death toll during the pandemic to 2,632 deaths, the state agency said. Indiana has also recorded 193 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. Those deaths give Indiana 2,825 confirmed or presumed deaths from COVID-19.

About 45% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents.

State health officials reported 12 new nursing home deaths in a weekly update released Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,262 out of 2,825 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.

To date, 635,660 coronavirus test results have been reported to the state agency, and 9.0% have tested positive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girl Scouts to give a free box of cookies to central Indiana teachers

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

New sign honors Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19

Image

No injuries reported after crash into a Terre Haute coffee shop

Image

New Indiana hotline to help with stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic

Image

Evicted tenant in custody after fire at Terre Haute apartment building

Image

Vigo County Schools reports two cases of COVID-19 connected to the corporation

Image

Nearly $5,000 donation will help Vigo County YMCA buy new water fountains

Image

Local business cuts the ribbon on its new renovations

Image

One arrested after Sunday morning crash involving gas leak

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 162750

Reported Deaths: 7488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook986704776
Lake10818433
DuPage10196497
Kane8361289
Will7652333
Winnebago3342108
St. Clair2722150
McHenry2463107
Kankakee150466
Madison147871
Rock Island134430
Champaign120917
Unassigned1207193
Kendall112521
Peoria82431
DeKalb69923
Sangamon65633
Boone64921
Jackson40019
McLean38615
Randolph3637
Ogle3385
LaSalle32818
Stephenson2896
Macon27522
Clinton26816
Adams2521
Coles23517
Whiteside23316
Union23121
Tazewell2218
Grundy2145
Williamson2014
Monroe19213
Knox1900
Iroquois1815
Cass15210
Warren1520
Morgan1455
Henry1431
Jefferson13017
Vermilion1212
Lee1172
McDonough11515
Montgomery1062
Marion890
Pulaski870
Macoupin863
Douglas760
Franklin710
Perry671
Jo Daviess641
Woodford643
Livingston602
Christian554
Bureau532
Jersey521
Clark490
Jasper497
Saline450
Logan430
Effingham421
Johnson380
Cumberland361
Mason360
Fayette353
Menard340
Mercer340
Alexander320
Ford321
Washington310
Moultrie290
Shelby291
White280
Bond262
Piatt260
Wayne251
Crawford240
Carroll232
Lawrence230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Edgar210
De Witt200
Massac190
Fulton180
Gallatin150
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Richland100
Hamilton90
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards50
Hardin50
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Out of IL10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 56571

Reported Deaths: 2822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12750706
Lake6145254
Elkhart399964
Allen3136141
St. Joseph249173
Hamilton1933101
Cass16669
Hendricks1551103
Johnson1432118
Vanderburgh11146
Porter91038
Tippecanoe87510
Clark77344
Madison71464
LaPorte68828
Howard66659
Marshall65913
Kosciusko6578
Bartholomew63545
Noble55628
Boone53045
Delaware51252
Hancock50636
Jackson5023
LaGrange49810
Floyd47944
Shelby47425
Monroe47228
Dubois4267
Grant39327
Morgan36831
Warrick34329
Dearborn32325
Henry32218
Clinton3083
Montgomery30620
White30010
Vigo2949
Lawrence27726
Decatur26432
Harrison22922
Greene20733
Miami2072
Wayne1996
Scott1939
Putnam1908
Jennings18712
DeKalb1754
Daviess16617
Perry15912
Gibson1582
Jasper1572
Ripley1557
Steuben1523
Orange14624
Franklin1448
Starke1344
Wabash1283
Jefferson1242
Carroll1192
Fayette1167
Whitley1166
Huntington1092
Posey1020
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton891
Spencer891
Knox830
Randolph824
Washington781
Jay730
Clay715
Rush693
Pulaski681
Sullivan641
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Blackford452
Fountain432
Tipton432
Crawford360
Switzerland350
Martin340
Parke320
Ohio312
Vermillion200
Pike190
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193