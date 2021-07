WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's renewed help for Hoosier families to cover the cost of child-care programs.

On Wednesday, the State of Indiana extended the 'Build, Learn, Grow' scholarship program.

It now runs through March of 2022.

The program covers up to 80 percent of a child's before or after-school care. It also helps with early education.

For children up to 12-years-old, 40,000 scholarships are available.

Learn more about the qualifications and how to apply here.