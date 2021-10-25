Indiana releases third-part review on state-level law enforcement - here's the full report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released the details about a third-party review involving state-level law enforcement on Monday.

The report makes recommendations for the state to improve curriculum and training programs.

It outlined recommendations that the Indiana State Police has already taken, like body cameras for all troopers.

It also developed systems to improve transparency between other agencies and the public.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy has committed to further steps.

A working group will re-evaluate training on topics like implicit bias. Programs will be developed for scenario-based training along with de-escalation training during mental health responses.

