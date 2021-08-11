Indiana releases updated COVID-19 maps as one Wabash Valley county moves into the red

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana continues to see an increase in COVID-19 case numbers.

The state released the weekly COVID-19 map. The colors on the map are based on seven-day positivity rates and weekly case numbers.

The metrics help the state track areas of concern.

This week, Clay County dropped to red, which is the most concerning category.

The majority of the counties in the Wabash Valley are in orange. Vigo County moved from yellow to orange.

On Monday, Union Health released a statement telling people to expect longer than normal wait times at its hospital and convenient care clinics.