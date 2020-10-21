Indiana released a draft of their vaccine distribution plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Around the world scientists and health leaders are working hard to come up with a vaccine for COVID-19. Indiana has released a three-phase plan when it comes to the distribution of the vaccine. It's to make sure the state is ready when a vaccine is approved.

"We know that a widely available vaccine though is months away. The latest we've heard is that limited supplies might be available by the end of the year," Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana Department of Health said.

The Indiana Department of Health said they know when a vaccine is approved it will be limited. So, the 1st phase will provide vaccines to Hoosiers in health care settings where they could be exposed and those who are at high risk if they were to get the virus.

The 2nd phase would give the vaccine to those in the essential worker's group and even those who may live with an essential worker.

Also, people in correctional facilities, group homes, and shelters.

Finally, phase 3 would be a distribution of the vaccine to the general public.

Indiana health leaders continue to urge Hoosiers to keep up good practices.

"While the vaccine will be rolled out slowly, there are more immediate steps to take to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Weaver said. "You've all heard us talk repeatedly about the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, but we also need Hoosiers to participate in contact tracing."

This plan is just a draft and is subject to change. State health officials say the CDC will be giving them feedback on how to move forward.

If you want to see the full draft you can find it, here.