INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana environmental regulators are reviewing utilities' cleanup plans for dozens of coal ash ponds, with one environmental group concerned that the plans don't do enough to address potential contamination.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the cleanup efforts come after utilities across the country admitted last year to leaking toxic chemicals from their coal ash ponds into nearby groundwater. Indiana is home to roughly 85 coal ash ponds, which is more than any other state.
Several utilities plan to keep the ash in place when they close their ponds. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reviewing the plans and has asked utilities for additional information on how the groups will control contamination.
The Hoosier Environmental Council says leaving the ash in place will allow for pollution to continue.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star,
http://www.indystar.com
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
1/19/2019 11:42:14 AM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- Indiana regulators review coal ash pond cleanup plans
- Indiana lawmakers look at charity gaming regulations
- Indiana Parks Alliance wins grant for saving 100 ash trees
- Professor: Indiana should review sexual harassment statute
- Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent
- Autopsy completed for body found in pond
- Dugger man found dead in private pond
- Alcohol review panel set to meet at Indiana Statehouse
- Indiana child welfare chief to offer update on agency review
- Indiana court orders review of state exam for lawyers