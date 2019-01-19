Clear
Indiana regulators review coal ash pond cleanup plans

Indiana environmental regulators are reviewing utilities' cleanup plans for dozens of coal ash ponds, with one environmental group concerned that the plans don't do enough to address potential contamination.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 7:35 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana environmental regulators are reviewing utilities' cleanup plans for dozens of coal ash ponds, with one environmental group concerned that the plans don't do enough to address potential contamination.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the cleanup efforts come after utilities across the country admitted last year to leaking toxic chemicals from their coal ash ponds into nearby groundwater. Indiana is home to roughly 85 coal ash ponds, which is more than any other state.

Several utilities plan to keep the ash in place when they close their ponds. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reviewing the plans and has asked utilities for additional information on how the groups will control contamination.

The Hoosier Environmental Council says leaving the ash in place will allow for pollution to continue.

