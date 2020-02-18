Clear
BREAKING NEWS \ Full Story

Indiana pregnancy accommodation proposal unlikely to advance

Indiana legislators aren’t likely to revive a proposal aimed at requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 12:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators aren’t likely to revive a proposal aimed at requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women.

Gov. Eric Holcomb urged lawmakers to support the proposal, but it was rebuffed in the state Senate by his fellow Republicans earlier this month.

Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said many questions remained among legislators as the bill faced opposition from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Manufacturers Association as possibly exposing more businesses to lawsuits.

The proposal would have required Indiana businesses with more than 15 employees to allow pregnant women to take longer breaks, transfer to less physical work and take unpaid time off after childbirth. Some larger companies already provide pregnancy accommodations under federal regulations and 27 other states have laws similar to Holcomb’s proposal.

Bosma said he talked with Holcomb after the governor pledged to keep pushing for lawmakers to approve the bill during this year’s short legislative session that ends in mid-March. Bosma, however, said the Republican-dominated House would go along with the Senate’s vote for sending the issue to a special study committee.

“In a short session in a major policy change that businesses have expressed a great deal of reservation about, it needs something more than the second half of a short session to look at, I think,” Bosma said.

Health advocates supported the proposal as a way of improving Indiana’s infant mortality rate, which was the country’s seventh-worst with about 600 infant deaths in 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Cold conditions on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses Live PD concerns from the NAACP

Image

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill

Image

Tuesday: Rain moves out, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Image

Linton Semi State ready

Image

Loogootee Semi-State Bound

Image

GBB Paris St Joseph

Image

McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The community takes part in Black History Month Health Fair at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax