WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is underway. It's an effort to keep roads safe.

Starting now through Labor Day, more than 200 police agencies across the state have increased patrols.

They are looking for drunk or impaired drivers. The state said of the 898 fatal traffic crashes last year, 17 percent were alcohol-related.

If you plan to drink, make sure you have a safe ride home.