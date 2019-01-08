Clear

Indiana police officer in serious condition after being shot in the back by another officer

A Lafayette police officer is in serious condition after being shot in the back by another officer Tuesday morning, LPD confirms. It happened on North 9th Street, between Union and Salem Streets, at 10:50 a.m.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Trevor Peters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette police officer is in serious condition after being shot in the back by another officer Tuesday morning, LPD confirms. It happened on North 9th Street, between Union and Salem Streets, at 10:50 a.m.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were responding to a complaint of criminal mischief at 813 North 9th Street, Apt. 2. Police said while officers were inside, information was received about a person wanted on a warrant at the apartment.

Police said while officers were inside the apartment, a large, aggressive dog then charged the officers. An officer shot at the animal, and it hit another LPD officer.

Lt. Brian Phillips said the officer hit was wearing a protective vest, but couldn't say where in the back the person was hit. Animal Control currently has the dog, according to police.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer, as a criminal investigation and internal investigation are underway. Police says the injured officer was wearing a protective vest at the time.

Police assured News 18 that there are no threats to the public.

"It's a very difficult day for the Lafayette Police Department," said Phillips. "One of our own was injured today. There are many unpredictable variables anytime, as a police officer, you are out responding to calls. You never know what you are going to encounter."

Chief Patrick Flannelly is with the officer and the family at a local hospital, said Phillips.

North 9th Street is back open, as of 1:45 p.m.

