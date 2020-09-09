Indiana partners with '180 Skills' to open free library of workforce skills courses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program will help 100,000 Hoosiers gain key workforce skills.

The State of Indiana has partnered with '180 Skills.' Together, they are opening a free online library of courses.

These courses are designed to improve general employability skills. This includes acing a job interview, mastering Microsoft Office products, and improving communication skills.

There are also courses to help develop a foundation for the manufacturing industry.

It's part of Indiana's Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative. All Indiana residents who are unemployed or otherwise impacted by COVID-19 are eligible.

Learn more about applying here.