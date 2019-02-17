Indiana parolees find success, employment after prison

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The director of Indiana's parole program says most parolees are finding success after being released from prison.

Indiana Parole Division Director Doug Huyvaert tells The Herald-Times that 80 percent of Indiana residents on parole have found employment despite having felony convictions.

The state's Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry program helped more than 1,000 ex-offenders find jobs last year.

Huyvaert says those who fail on parole often don't find work. Many have their parole revoked over drug use and refusing treatment.

The state has seen a large drop in parolee numbers over the past five years. The decrease is largely attributed to a change in state law that requires individual counties to house low-level felony offenders in local jails rather than sending them to a state prison.