Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana parolees find success, employment after prison

The director of Indiana's parole program says most parolees are finding success after being released from prison.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The director of Indiana's parole program says most parolees are finding success after being released from prison.

Indiana Parole Division Director Doug Huyvaert tells The Herald-Times that 80 percent of Indiana residents on parole have found employment despite having felony convictions.

The state's Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry program helped more than 1,000 ex-offenders find jobs last year.

Huyvaert says those who fail on parole often don't find work. Many have their parole revoked over drug use and refusing treatment.

The state has seen a large drop in parolee numbers over the past five years. The decrease is largely attributed to a change in state law that requires individual counties to house low-level felony offenders in local jails rather than sending them to a state prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Wintry Weather Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

Image

Indiana State vs. SIU

Image

WWII Veteran Celebrate 100th Birthday

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Deer in the city

Image

Body recovered from river

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property