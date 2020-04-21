Clear

Indiana officials won’t detail nursing home virus outbreaks

Indiana officials refused Tuesday to identify nursing homes around the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, even as they disclosed that at least 43 more deaths linked to those facilities have happened in the past week.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials refused Tuesday to identify nursing homes around the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, even as they disclosed that at least 43 more deaths linked to those facilities have happened in the past week.

The 162 deaths from 74 facilities that the state health commissioner said had occurred represent nearly 26% of Indiana’s 630 COVID-19 fatalities recorded through Monday.

Almost 70% of Indiana’s deaths have been among people ages 70 and older as elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes are among the most at-risk from COVID-19 infections.

Officials had earlier this month identified some nursing homes with multiple deaths, including an Anderson facility where at least 22 patients have died.

But the health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, has declined in recent days to provide more than statewide totals of infections and deaths even as some states have started to release more detailed information. Box said new federal regulations require nursing homes to notify families about infections and deaths among residents and would investigate complaints about facilities that don’t comply.

“That’s where we’re going to leave that at this point,” Box said.

Testing has confirmed 1,568 COVID-19 infections at 199 facilities around the state, Box said. That’s up from 1,193 cases at 152 sites in state statistics provided last Wednesday.

DEATH TOLL RISES

Sixty-one more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll to 630 in the past five weeks, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health said the 61 new deaths occurred between April 7 and Monday. The new reports pushed the April 14 total as the state’s highest single day of COVID-19 deaths to 39. Three days earlier in April each have 34 deaths recorded. Indiana’s first recorded death happened March 15.

The state’s total number of deaths will rise significantly later this week as the official count starts including deaths that doctors blame on coronavirus infections for which test confirmations aren’t available, Box said.

The state agency said 431 more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to almost 12,100.

RESTAURANT LOSSES

A new survey estimates that 200,000 people, or about 83%, of Indiana’s restaurant workforce have lost their jobs since coronavirus restrictions were imposed last month.

The survey from the National Restaurant Association released Tuesday found Indiana restaurants reporting an average 77% drop in revenue as only carryout and drive-thru service is allowed under the statewide stay-at-home order that prohibits in-person dining. That amounts to a projected $920 million revenue loss for the month of April.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said restaurants should prepare for new requirements such as added space between tables when in-person dining is allowed again.

Some business restrictions could be lifted beginning in May, but Holcomb said Tuesday regulations could vary by region around the state depending on COVID-19 infection levels.

RELIEF PAYMENTS RULING

Creditors cannot seize federal coronavirus relief payments from Indiana residents under a ruling from the state Supreme Court.

The decision released Monday prohibited new court orders from garnish those relief payments to satisfy overdue debts owed to auto dealers, credit card companies, hospitals and other businesses. The court’s order doesn’t apply to overdue child support payments.

“It is a relief that stimulus payments will be able to be used to meet urgent needs like housing, food, medicine and utilities,” said Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4052192
Lake118247
Hamilton59835
Hendricks49917
Johnson42633
St. Joseph4129
Madison34032
Allen32727
Porter1803
Clark17711
Decatur16818
Elkhart1643
Boone1548
Hancock1517
Floyd1427
Bartholomew1406
LaPorte1405
Morgan1193
Delaware1147
Monroe1144
Shelby1114
Harrison1012
Franklin907
Jackson890
Cass871
Vanderburgh871
Ripley823
Lawrence819
Grant783
Howard724
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick594
Tippecanoe582
Vigo585
Putnam514
Greene424
Noble384
Orange344
Daviess343
Newton314
Washington310
Henry311
Wayne282
Montgomery260
Jasper251
Scott242
Marshall240
Miami220
Fayette224
Kosciusko221
Rush211
Owen211
Clay200
Jefferson200
Clinton191
Knox180
Steuben171
LaGrange171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Brown141
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph121
Starke111
Wabash100
Jay100
Parke90
Sullivan90
Fountain82
White80
Warren71
Adams71
Carroll71
Posey70
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Huntington61
Union60
Fulton60
Martin60
Perry60
Wells50
Gibson50
Benton40
Spencer40
Ohio10
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook22101915
Lake221682
DuPage176190
Will1692102
Kane63831
McHenry35117
Kankakee27812
St. Clair27618
Rock Island2114
Winnebago1954
Madison1848
Kendall1383
Unassigned1303
Champaign954
McLean863
Sangamon644
Randolph581
Ogle581
Macon559
DeKalb551
Monroe547
Clinton450
Jackson445
Peoria432
Whiteside413
Adams340
Boone333
Jefferson320
LaSalle301
Henry300
Christian274
Grundy260
Tazewell263
Macoupin210
Jasper202
Marion200
Lee170
Livingston170
Montgomery161
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson150
Warren150
Iroquois130
Morgan131
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Woodford110
Knox100
Pulaski90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Ford61
Carroll61
Union50
Franklin50
Mercer50
Mason50
Logan40
Effingham41
Shelby40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Moultrie20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Johnson20
Lawrence20
Cumberland20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Clear & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

\Non-profit receives financial boost

Image

Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed

Image

State leaders discuss what the 2020-2021 school year could look like

Image

Crawford Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru lab

Image

Rockville Correctional Facility staff makes masks for kids and expectant moms

Image

Crude oil prices down

Image

People who received unemployment in Indiana may notice additional money in their accounts

Image

Local group collecting donates so they can buy gift cards for hospital workers

Image

West Terre Haute Barricade situation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana