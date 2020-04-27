Indiana officials warn scammers are trying to perform medical identity theft - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Insurance is alerting Hoosiers to be aware of a scam during the pandemic.

Officials say scammers are offering COVID-19 tests to medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details.

They are using telemarketing calls, social media platforms, and even door to door visits.

The personal information collected can be used to fraudulently bill federal healthcare programs and commit medical identity theft.

If Medicare of Medicaid denies the claim for an unapproved test...you could be responsible for the cost.

State officials say you should be cautious of unsolicited requests for your Medicare or Medicaid numbers. Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.

A doctor should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing.

If you suspect COVID-19 fraud, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline. You can call them at (866) 720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.