Indiana officials report additional 14 coronavirus deaths

State health officials on Monday reported an additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths in Indiana.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials on Monday reported an additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths in Indiana.

Those newly recorded deaths increase the state’s toll from confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to 2,316 since the first one was reported in mid-March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths happened as far back as May 18.

The latest state statistics showed 345 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals and that 38% of ICU beds remained available as of Sunday.

The state added 66 COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths in a weekly update posted Monday, giving the state 1,011 such deaths statewide. Those are 44% of Indiana’s total deaths, but the state tally remains fewer than the 1,141 total COVID-19 deaths that a federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report listed among Indiana nursing home residents as of May 24.

State health officials said last week they were working to resolve those different figures.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials have stopped identifying nursing homes with outbreaks, despite complaints from relatives of home residents about a lack of communication about illnesses and deaths. State officials maintain those facilities face federal and state requirements to notify the families about their COVID-19 status.

