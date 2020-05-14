Indiana officials report 27 more coronavirus-related deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An additional 27 people in Indiana have died with confirmed or probable coronavirus infections, pushing the state’s death toll to nearly 1,650, health officials said Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health recorded 26 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with one additional death considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Most of the newly recorded deaths happened Tuesday or Wednesday, with others stretching back to May 7. The latest state statistics list 1,508 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 138 deaths with probable infections for a total of 1,646.

A statewide study by Indiana University researchers released Wednesday estimates that at least 2.8% of Indiana’s population had been infected by the coronavirus by May 1. That infection rate would mean about 186,000 Indiana residents with infections.

Coronavirus testing around the state has largely been limited to those seriously ill and health-care workers. The state health department reported about 26,000 confirmed infections on Thursday.

Additional testing is becoming available around Indiana, with a state contractor opening 50 testing locations. The tests are available to those with symptoms of the respiratory illness, those in close contact with someone infected and people with high-risk health conditions.

Test registration can be done online here or by calling (888) 634-1116.