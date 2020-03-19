Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana officials report 17 more coronavirus cases

Seventeen new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed around Indiana, jumping the state’s total to 56, health officials said Thursday.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 1:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed around Indiana, jumping the state’s total to 56, health officials said Thursday.

The virus causing COVID-19 illnesses has now been identified in 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Eight of the new cases are in Indianapolis, with others confirmed among residents of Howard, Lake, Owen, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Wayne counties.

Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state health commissioner planned a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss the state’s virus response.

All public schools across the state are now closed to students in an attempt to slow spread of the virus, the governor’s office said Wednesday. At least one district in southeastern Indiana has decided not to resume in-person classes this school year.

Several auto plants and other factories are closing around Indiana as the economic fallout spreads with recommendations of no public gatherings of more than 50 people and Holcomb’s call for restaurants and bars to halt in-person service.

The owners of the two largest hotels in downtown Indianapolis are considering temporary closures a’mid drastic declines in business.

The 1,005-room JW Marriott Indianapolis and other hotels across the country owned by Merrillville-based White Lodging are seeing occupancy rates in the low single digits, company Chairman Bruce White told the Indianapolis Business Journal. The 650-room Indianapolis Marriott Downtown also is considering closing temporarily, the IBJ reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You need to know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, patchy fog early. High: 68

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Justin Jenkins

Image

Terre Haute Brewing Company adapting to forced changes

Image

Honoring the Badge: Tyler Furnas

Image

Marijuana referendum could be re-voted on by Marshall City Council

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Registration open for Lemonade Day

Image

Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears