Clear

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials defended brick-and-mortar school re-openings Wednesday despite mounting reports of students and education staff testing positive for the coronavirus since returning to school statewide.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 5:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials defended brick-and-mortar school re-openings Wednesday despite mounting reports of students and education staff testing positive for the coronavirus since returning to school statewide.

With no state mandates for if or how schools should reopen — or benchmarks for what would require them to shut back down as confirmed cases of the virus increase — the Republican governor re-emphasized “confidence” in local leaders to decide what’s best for their districts.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, added that she “continue(s) to believe that our schools can safely reopen.” She cited improved testing and hospital capacity as helpful safeguards, along with wearing masks, hand-washing and social distancing. She also stressed the importance of staying home when sick or awaiting test results, noting that the best way to prevent a spread is “for everyone to do their part and know when to stay home.”

“Having a case of COVID at a school should not be a cause for panic or a reason to close. It’s a reason to take action to prevent an outbreak,” Box said. “But this does not mean that our schools will be free of COVID.”

When it comes to transparency about positive coronavirus cases within schools, Box said she supports releasing data in a dashboard format, similar to what the state does for nursing homes. She wouldn’t commit to releasing that information, however, due to concerns about violating privacy laws.

ABSENTEE VOTING

After two former Indiana lieutenant governors called for Holcomb to expand mail-in voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the governor also maintained Wednesday that in-person voting for the November election is safe.

“Folks need to understand that it is safe to vote,” he said. “There are a lot of people out and about ... they’re doing it safely, and we can vote safely in person, as well.”

Holcomb shot down claims that pressure from President Donald Trump or concerns about voter fraud are holding him back from expanding voting options.

Instead, Holcomb said that before deciding otherwise, he wants to make sure that local election offices can handle the increased volume of mail-in ballots they would receive and that election results would not be delayed if all Hoosiers are given the option to vote by mail for the General Election. He added that he’s also waiting for a federal judge to issue an opinion on a lawsuit filed in April, which argues that the state’s election law allowing some — but not all — registered voters to vote by mail violates the Constitution. He anticipates the decision will come down around Labor Day.

LATEST VIRUS SPREAD

The state health department on Wednesday added 12 more COVID-19 fatalities to the state’s death toll, raising it to 2,805 since mid-March. Box said there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 patients needing ventilators and ICU beds and the state continues to see hospitalizations increase.

Last week, Holcomb announced that statewide limits including crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events would remain in effect until Aug. 27 to encourage compliance with safety measures amid continued concerns about recent growth in the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The governor lifted the state’s stay-at-home order and began easing business restrictions in early May, but he’s delayed the final lifting of crowd limits for the past month.

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Clear & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

Image

Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

Image

Program will help get food to kids in rural areas

Image

Grant works to lend a hand to Main Street programs

Image

Salvation Army set to start school supply give-away

Image

Richland County Community Schools works around renovation project for return to classroom

Image

Grant money on the way for historic Vincennes building

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

New program works to improve Indiana workforce

Image

Section of Vigo County road near the mall closed for construction

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 185993

Reported Deaths: 7742
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1077444902
Lake12223440
DuPage11689513
Kane9336298
Will8729340
Winnebago3704127
St. Clair3696156
McHenry2991114
Madison226673
Kankakee169868
Rock Island161532
Champaign157619
Peoria139935
Unassigned1365197
Kendall129523
Sangamon105733
DeKalb87129
Boone73923
Jackson65819
McLean58415
LaSalle57720
Macon50223
Adams4545
Randolph4357
Coles41119
Tazewell4068
Ogle3835
Clinton35317
Williamson3445
Stephenson3216
Whiteside32016
Union30521
Grundy2875
Monroe28413
Knox2651
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2081
Morgan2056
Cass20311
Jefferson19117
Warren1840
Bureau1542
Lee1482
Montgomery1477
Macoupin1423
Marion1400
Franklin1340
McDonough13315
Perry1261
Effingham1191
Christian1174
Jo Daviess1161
Saline1151
Woodford1063
Douglas1032
Livingston962
Pulaski910
Logan870
Jersey731
Mercer733
Clark700
Shelby631
Moultrie620
White600
Johnson590
Washington590
Fayette583
Bond572
Jasper557
Piatt510
Wayne501
Menard490
Cumberland472
Carroll463
Gallatin450
Lawrence430
Mason430
Ford421
Alexander360
Hancock351
Massac340
Wabash330
De Witt310
Crawford290
Fulton280
Edgar260
Hamilton230
Marshall220
Greene210
Hardin170
Schuyler170
Clay150
Edwards140
Richland140
Brown130
Pike130
Scott110
Henderson90
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69255

Reported Deaths: 2996
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15029724
Lake7139273
Elkhart463077
Allen3662158
St. Joseph320379
Hamilton2543104
Hendricks1774105
Vanderburgh176312
Cass17549
Johnson1667118
Porter120939
Tippecanoe111811
Clark110945
Madison86265
LaPorte84329
Howard82465
Kosciusko82213
Bartholomew74847
Marshall74422
Floyd71845
Monroe69530
Delaware65452
Boone64446
Dubois64312
Noble63729
Hancock62838
Jackson5544
LaGrange54610
Warrick52830
Shelby52226
Vigo50910
Grant50729
Dearborn47328
Morgan43732
Henry36418
Clinton3603
White34710
Montgomery34221
Wayne33410
Lawrence33127
Decatur31832
Harrison30022
Miami2592
Scott25210
Daviess24919
Greene24034
Putnam2338
Franklin22911
DeKalb2214
Jennings21312
Jasper2102
Gibson2024
Steuben2013
Ripley1907
Perry17212
Orange16424
Starke1647
Fayette1627
Wabash1613
Posey1600
Jefferson1522
Carroll1482
Whitley1486
Fulton1472
Knox1340
Wells1342
Huntington1193
Tipton1176
Washington1171
Spencer1123
Newton11110
Randolph1074
Clay1015
Adams822
Owen821
Jay810
Rush804
Sullivan781
Pulaski711
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford552
Ohio514
Parke481
Pike470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Vermillion420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202