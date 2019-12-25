Clear

Indiana officials investigate fatal shooting of bald eagle

An award is being offered to anyone with information on the recent shooting death of a bald eagle in southern Indiana.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) - State conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in southern Indiana and offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say the investigation began last week when a Lawrence County animal control officer and others were notified of an injured eagle. Attempts to revive the bird were unsuccessful.

The birds are no longer endangered but remain protected by two federal laws. Authorities are seeking help from the public.

