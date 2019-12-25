BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) - State conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in southern Indiana and offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say the investigation began last week when a Lawrence County animal control officer and others were notified of an injured eagle. Attempts to revive the bird were unsuccessful.
The birds are no longer endangered but remain protected by two federal laws. Authorities are seeking help from the public.
Related Content
- Indiana officials investigate fatal shooting of bald eagle
- Indiana conservation officials need the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a bald eagle
- Betsy Ross, the once starving bald eagle, nursed back to health and released in Knox County
- Indiana man fatally shoots another who beat woman, girl
- Officials working to identify fatal crash victim
- Police investigating overnight shooting
- Indiana State Fire Marshal's office asking for help in fatal Vincennes house fire investigation
- Holcomb signs bill establishing Indiana's official insect
- Indiana official opposes 2 hunting, trapping proposals
- Indiana official stalls BMV gender change rule
Scroll for more content...