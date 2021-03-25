Clear

Indiana officials caution Hoosiers ahead of state reopening

A day after Indiana's governor announced plans to relax statewide precautions meant to stem coronavirus spread, the state's top health official cautioned Hoosiers on Wednesday that it's still too early to return to “normal” life.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A day after Indiana's governor announced plans to relax statewide precautions meant to stem coronavirus spread, the state's top health official cautioned Hoosiers on Wednesday that it's still too early to return to “normal” life.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday that he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks. The Republican governor noted the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6.

Still, the pandemic “is far from over,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday. Indiana records new cases of COVID-19 every day, she continued, and state health officials are “closely watching” variant strains of the virus.

“Whether it’s called a mask mandate, or it’s called a mask advisory, we have made it very clear,” Box said. “Wearing our masks to prevent the spread of this virus to other individuals and prevent ourselves from becoming infected, social distancing, washing our hands, staying home when we're sick — those mitigation measures do not change.”

Giving a soft defense of the governor's announced changes, Box said Indiana is “positioned very well” in its ongoing COVID-19 response, she added, but only as long as individuals continue to wear masks and continue other social precautions.

Holcomb said Wednesday that state leaders will continue to consult data for future decision-making, emphasizing that “this is by no means a mission accomplished moment — this is proceed with caution."

More than 1.4 million Hoosiers under the age of 16 remain ineligible to be vaccinated, Box said, noting it’s also “imperative” that every eligible adult gets inoculated when statewide eligibility opens to all residents starting March 31.

But while the state expects to receive 38,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week — in addition to an overall increase in federal shipments of vaccine — Box said many vaccine appointments are being scheduled several weeks in advance to prevent overbooking. Wait times for vaccine appointments could be extended from three weeks to upward of six weeks, delaying state health officials' goal to fully vaccinate all individuals aged 16 and older by June.

“We are under the belief that we will continue to get increasing doses of vaccine,” Box said, adding that state officials anticipate having enough doses of vaccine available for all Hoosiers by May. “But we know that it can be frustrating to have to wait ... please be patient. There will be a vaccine for everyone who wants one."

VACCINE ROLLOUT

Nearly 1.7 million Hoosiers have received at least their first dose of vaccine, Box said, and almost 1 million people across Indiana are now fully vaccinated, which represents a third of the state’s population aged 16 and older.

So far, 73% of Hoosiers aged 80 and older, and 76% of those aged 70 to 79, have scheduled or received a vaccine, Box said. Those vaccination rates drop to 64% for those aged 60 to 69, and 45% for Hoosiers between the ages of 50 and 59.

Twenty-nine percent of those aged 40 to 49 have also signed up to get vaccinated since qualifying for shots in the last week.

Nearly 148,000 first and second doses have also been administered to residents and staff in long term care facilities.

Ramping up the state's vaccine rollout, state officials announced another mass vaccination site to open at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning April 1. The 16-day clinic is anticipated to offer 96,000 vaccinations of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state is also finalizing plans to distribute vaccines directly to large businesses across Indiana, Box said. The goal is to open workplace clinics in April.

LATEST NUMBERS

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 976 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of Hoosiers known to have the virus up to 680,046.

Indiana has additionally recorded almost 12,975 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.

The state Department of Health’s weekly tracking map updated Wednesday shows no counties in the highest-risk red category for the sixth week in a row. Only east central Indiana’s Blackford County is listed in the next-riskiest orange category.

Twenty-five counties remain in the moderate-risk yellow rating, and 66 counties are labeled in the lowest-risk blue category.

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Video

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1227613

Reported Deaths: 23408
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4906619601
DuPage805601223
Will67604934
Lake61584946
Kane52233739
Winnebago28926450
Madison28903488
St. Clair26416487
McHenry25307271
Champaign18754135
Peoria17828270
Sangamon16706225
McLean15255165
Tazewell14121243
Rock Island13488296
Kankakee12865192
Kendall1150888
LaSalle11164224
Macon9782187
Vermilion8822120
DeKalb8545117
Adams8064115
Williamson7002124
Whiteside6153154
Boone604971
Clinton565889
Coles538593
Grundy537169
Ogle529978
Knox5086133
Jackson469062
Effingham453769
Macoupin446980
Henry445959
Livingston437279
Marion4342113
Franklin423668
Stephenson422179
Monroe416789
Jefferson4048118
Randolph401681
Woodford388861
Morgan367079
Lee360645
Montgomery357971
Logan341754
Bureau339478
Christian338971
Fulton314050
Perry310059
Fayette308154
Iroquois282063
Jersey253548
Douglas251434
Saline240549
McDonough238442
Lawrence235624
Union222239
Shelby219836
Crawford203724
Bond192924
Cass190724
Pike172850
Clark171432
Wayne170249
Hancock168730
Warren167244
Richland166039
Jo Daviess164922
White164425
Ford163546
Edgar162339
Carroll161635
Washington160725
Moultrie152225
Clay145242
Greene140132
Piatt138214
Johnson136512
Mason131941
Wabash131712
Mercer131033
De Witt130823
Massac130636
Cumberland125119
Jasper112617
Menard11088
Marshall89616
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6855
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55423
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun5012
Alexander45410
Scott4541
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35912
Pope2953
Out of IL80
Unassigned02272

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 680046

Reported Deaths: 12975
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion927891691
Lake49556914
Allen37247658
Hamilton33102403
St. Joseph31576522
Elkhart26035427
Vanderburgh21625388
Tippecanoe20643209
Johnson16866368
Porter16454290
Hendricks16225304
Clark12342185
Madison11988331
Vigo11896240
Monroe10720165
LaPorte10054202
Delaware10041182
Howard9327208
Kosciusko8754112
Bartholomew7639150
Hancock7620135
Warrick7544155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6753196
Grant6575164
Boone631197
Morgan6237134
Dubois6006114
Cass5590102
Marshall5569106
Dearborn556372
Henry547998
Noble521279
Jackson474367
Shelby470093
Lawrence4244116
Harrison416768
Gibson416687
Montgomery403685
Clinton403053
DeKalb394581
Miami364865
Huntington364078
Whitley360340
Knox359187
Steuben347257
Putnam344760
Wabash339077
Adams331251
Ripley330066
Jasper327046
White301854
Jefferson299377
Daviess287098
Decatur274592
Fayette274259
Wells270979
Greene266681
Posey264932
Scott254952
Clay246044
LaGrange245470
Randolph229578
Spencer224031
Jennings221046
Washington218929
Sullivan205741
Fountain204744
Starke192652
Owen187256
Fulton185439
Jay182128
Carroll179620
Perry176336
Orange172952
Rush166824
Vermillion163343
Franklin162635
Tipton155942
Parke141416
Pike128834
Blackford128329
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96540
Crawford95013
Benton93814
Martin81115
Warren76514
Switzerland7628
Union68910
Ohio54411
Unassigned0407