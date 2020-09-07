Clear

Indiana nears 100,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases

File Photo

Indiana inched closer to the 100,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, reporting 851 new cases and two additional deaths.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020
Posted By: The Associated Press

There have been 99,804 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The death toll has reached 3,140.

Health officials said there are another 224 probable deaths based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The state reported more than 1.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

