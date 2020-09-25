Indiana moves to Phase 5 on Saturday, local business owners excited to re-open fully.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- "Did you ever think you were going to get here? Ya no. I was actually surprised that he announced that," said Connie Wrin owner of The Verve.

After three long months of waiting, she can finally re-open to full capacity.

On Saturday, Indiana will move to Phase 5 of The Back on Track Plan.

But we're not at the finish line just yet.

"I mean it's just day to day you just don't know what's going to happen honestly that's how it feels there's no planning," said Wrin.

At first, the state was supposed to re-open July 4th weekend.

It was paused after state health leaders saw a rise in case numbers. But now, Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said numbers and positive cases have declined in Vigo County.

"More capacity guidelines have been lifted. Where our numbers being where they are, it doesn't make sense at this time for us to impose any more restrictions, they just have to do it safely," said Elder.

Safely means still practicing social distancing. Wrin said if you come to the verve employees will wear a face mask.

It's slow and steady that win's this race.

"Instead of just jumping back in I think we should kind of just slowly just step into the water," said Wrin.

The mask mandate is extended through October 17th.