Clear

Indiana medical providers urged to report vaping illnesses

Indiana officials are asking health care providers to report any young patients with a history of vaping who unexpectedly developed severe respiratory illnesses.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are asking health care providers to report any young patients with a history of vaping who unexpectedly developed severe respiratory illnesses.

The Indiana State Department of Health sent an advisory last week to Indiana hospitals and other health care providers after the states of Illinois and Wisconsin reported that numerous teenagers and young adults were hospitalized with severe respiratory illnesses.

Those patients reported using e-cigarettes in the weeks and months prior to their illness. The young patients experienced symptoms that included shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain, and some became so ill they needed mechanical ventilation.

Although no cases have been reported in Indiana, the State Department of Health is urging medical providers to report any such cases to local county health departments “as soon as possible.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Chances of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, heat index over 100. High: 89°

Image

Artist Paints Historic Downtown Building

Image

Memorial Bike Ride

Image

Tattoo Fundraiser

Image

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Image

New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Image

Sunday Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States