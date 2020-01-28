Clear

Indiana measure looks to limit marriage for those under 18

Indiana lawmakers could make it more difficult for anyone younger than 18 to get married.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers could make it more difficult for anyone younger than 18 to get married.

The bill is advancing after a House committee heard from women who were 15 or 16 when their parents forced them to marry men who had raped or molested them and then faced more abuse before being able to escape the relationship.

Current law allows those younger than 18 to marry if they have parental consent. The state health department says 95 people between the age of 15 and 17 got married in 2018.

A proposal being considered would make 18 the general age for marriage. The only exception would be a 17-year-old if the intended spouse isn’t more than four years older and a juvenile court judge gives permission.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Karen Engleman of Georgetown says her goal is to make sure both people in a marriage are on equal footing.

The House Judiciary Committee endorsed the bill 9-1 on Monday, sending it to the full House for consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Persistent Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, calm. High: 35

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Dozens gather at CANDLES Holocaust Museum for candlelight vigil

Image

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Image

VCSC approves plan that will increase teacher pay

Image

Vigo County school leaders approve proposed budget cuts, here's what that means

Image

Hey Kevin 1-27

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans