Indiana mayor calls the unvaccinated 'a**holes'

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) -- West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis had some strong words for those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

He spoke about it Wednesday during a live-streamed Tippecanoe County Health Department news briefing.

Dennis discussed misconceptions about the vaccine and used a crude word to reference unvaccinated people.

"There are people that still think that this is something that we've made up," Dennis said. There are people that think that this is some sort of governmental power trip to try and control the population base, and oddly enough, they still think that this is something that is absolutely fabricated and does not have any impact on their life at all and they could not be more wrong. I lost my temper at a council meeting here recently, and I referenced them as unvaccinated ***holes, and unfortunately, that sometimes is accurate. That's true."

According to the Indiana State Health Department's website, there are more than 26,500 unvaccinated people in West Lafayette.

