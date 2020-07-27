'...the least you can do is wear a mask to protect the small businesses.' Indiana's mask mandate has started

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly all over the country. In order to fight the spread of COVID-19 Governor Eric Holcomb announced a state-wide mask mandate.

Starting today on July 27, People ages eight and older are now required to wear a mask. This mandate will last until August 26th. However, that could change if cases continue to rise.

You have to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces and on any form of public transportation. If you are outdoors and cannot socially distance then you will be required to wear a mask as well. The only exceptions come from restaurants, bars and some areas such as gyms for physical activity.

LINK | INDIANA'S MASK MANDATE HAS STARTED - HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another exception is if you have a medical condition.

Today we spoke with the Vigo County Health Department today on why this mandate is so important.

Roni Elder, the Vigo County Health Educator and Media Coordinator, said "If our cases continue to rise and we don't get a handle on this, that we could go back in phases which nobody wants. We want to continue to be able to move about, go to restaurants, support small businesses, so the least you can do is wear a mask to protect the small businesses."

LINK | VIGO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS THE HIGHEST SINGLE-WEEK COVID-19 CASE INCREASE

For more information on the statewide mandate and what the Back on Track plan looks like you can click here.