Indiana man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend 105 times

A 26-year-old man in South Bend was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old man in South Bend was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her 105 times.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley on Wednesday also sentenced Marshun Lloyd to 10 years of probation in what she called, “an act of hate, an act of savagery,” according to the South Bend Tribune.

“That is a choice, not just to kill, but to kill in the most violent manner you could possibly do so,” Hurley said.

On March 10, Ashley Starr was found dead in her home. The autopsy reports Starr died of multiple stab wounds.

Police located Lloyd four days after the murder when he was taken into custody in Gary on outstanding warrants. Lloyd pleaded guilty to the murder in November.

Prosecutors said Lloyd had been sending Starr a series of threatening text messages when she took out a no-contact order against him.

“If I can’t have you, nobody can,” read the texts.

When Starr responded to say he should not be communicating with her based on the no-contact order, Lloyd replied, “That won’t stop me, I’m done texting.”

Before being sentenced, Lloyd turned to speak to Starr’s family and friends, asking them to forgive him.

“I want to apologize, I know it don’t mean anything, but at least I said I’m sorry,” Lloyd said. “I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Starr’s mother said she doesn’t hold any hate toward Lloyd but is not ready to forgive him.

