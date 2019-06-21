Clear
Indiana man gets more than 8 years in prison in terror case

A suburban Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to trying to join the Islamic State group overseas has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to trying to join the Islamic State group overseas has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Akram Musleh, of Brownsburg, also was sentenced Friday to 11 years and eight months of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Musleh was arrested on June 21, 2016, at a Greyhound bus terminal in Indianapolis while he tried to board a bus to New York, from where prosecutors say he intended to fly to Morocco before making his way to territory controlled by IS.

At the time of his arrest, FBI Special Agent Michele Denise Holley said Musleh had read an article about thousands of potential terrorist targets in Indiana and then searched online for information about pressure cookers, which can be turned into bombs.

