Clear

Indiana man gets 200 years in drug-related triple-slaying

A man who pleaded guilty in the drug-related killings of three people in northeastern Indiana has been sentenced to 200 years in prison.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the drug-related killings of three people in northeastern Indiana has been sentenced to 200 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Kameron Joyner was sentenced Tuesday. The Fort Wayne man had pleaded guilty in August to three murder counts in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jevonn Johnson, 20-year-old Colton Messmer and 21-year-old Tracey Andrews.

The Journal Gazette reports that Joyner also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder for shooting and wounding two other people in the November 2018 attack inside a home in Fort Wayne.

Investigators have said that Joyner went to the home to kill a man over a drug debt. Another man, Gerald Pinkston, is also charged in the killings. His trial on murder and criminal recklessness charges is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

Image

Bicknell interlocal agreement passed 5-1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen