Indiana man fatally shoots another who beat woman, girl

Authorities in southern Indiana say a man isn’t expected to face charges for fatally shooting another man who attacked a woman and her daughter in a domestic dispute.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in southern Indiana say a man isn’t expected to face charges for fatally shooting another man who attacked a woman and her daughter in a domestic dispute.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott identified the dead man as 31-year-old Brandon Haycraft.

Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer says Haycraft chased the woman and the girl from an apartment into a parking lot Tuesday, hitting and kicking them, when an armed neighbor intervened and held Haycraft at gunpoint held while the woman and her daughter escaped. Palmer says Haycraft then went after the neighbor, who warned Haycraft several times before shooting him.

The name of the neighbor hasn’t been released.

The News and Tribune reports the woman and her daughter were treated for minor injuries. The daughter was younger than 10.

