Indiana man charged in toddler’s cruise ship death watched her fall

An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter’s fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn’t realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter’s fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn’t realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July.

Fifty-one-year-old Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso tells “CBS This Morning” that Chloe Wiegand fell after he lifted her to a window on the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas so she could bang on the glass-like she did at hockey games.

He says he watched her “fall all the way down,” adding, “I just remember screaming that I thought there was glass there.”

Anello says he’s colorblind and that may be why he didn’t realize the tinted window was open.

He was charged with negligent homicide last month in Chloe’s death.

