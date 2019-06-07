Indiana man arrested for driving 107 m.p.h. as he entered a construction zone...drunk

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man was arrested after police say he hit high speeds as he entered a construction zone, while drunk.

It happened early Friday morning in Madison County.

Police say 37-year-old Matthew McClure of Noblesville was driving into a construction zone on I-69 when a state trooper clocked him at 107 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The state trooper caught up with McClure in the reduced speed construction zone, still speeding.

He told the state trooper he missed his exit in Noblesville, and just continued on.

McClure's blood alcohol contented was .15%...more than double the legal limit.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.