Indiana man accused in attack on mother told police he was possessed

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northeastern Indiana man told an officer that he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly bit, hit, punched and choked his mother.

Fort Wayne police say Joy Steiss died after being taken to a hospital early Wednesday and 34-year-old Jason Steiss is jailed on charges including aggravated battery. Doctors told investigators she’d been choked. The Allen County coroner was expected to determine her cause of death.

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment from a lawyer listed in court records as representing Steiss. He’s due in court Tuesday and charges could be upgraded.

The first responding officer said in court records that Jason Steiss met her when she approached their home and said he killed his mother and was possessed.

___

