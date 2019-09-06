Indiana links its 1st death to vaping, 3rd so far in country

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say they’ve confirmed that a resident died from severe lung injury linked to vaping.
The death announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health is the state’s first and the country’s third tied to the use of electronic cigarettes. Previous deaths have been reported in Illinois and Oregon.
Indiana officials say the death involved person older than 18, but that no additional information about the patient will be released. The Indiana agency says it has confirmed eight cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping and is investigating more than 20 other suspected cases.
U.S. health officials say they’ve identified 450 possible similar illnesses in 33 states. Michigan’s governor moved Wednesday to make it the first state banning f lavored e-cigarettes.
